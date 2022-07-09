McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $253.24 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

