Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Lessened by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $170.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

