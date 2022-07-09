Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $170.88. 19,249,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,521,132. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.12 and a 200-day moving average of $226.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

