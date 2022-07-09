Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 94,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 339,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $75,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91,129 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 207.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $170.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

