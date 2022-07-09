Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

NASDAQ META opened at $170.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

