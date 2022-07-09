Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.88. 19,249,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,521,132. The company has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.43.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

