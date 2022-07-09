Metronome (MET) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Metronome (MET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $11.89 million and $76,186.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

