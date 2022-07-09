Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $883,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.72.

