Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 16,021 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

