Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 2,277 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mill Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

