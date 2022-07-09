Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Mina has a total market cap of $406.98 million and $17.85 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00128995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00571584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033656 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 580,860,650 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

