Mizuho Boosts Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $138.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.14.

NYSE:ASH opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 69,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 1,374.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 90,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 1,032.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

