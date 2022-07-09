Mizuho Trims Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Target Price to $37.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

NYSE HIW opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

