Mizuho Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $55.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of SLG opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

