Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODN. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Model N alerts:

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $76,118.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,128 shares of company stock worth $717,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Model N by 9.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,316,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,543,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.20 million, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.