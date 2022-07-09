Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 2.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.44. 4,951,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

