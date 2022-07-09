Morgan Stanley Cuts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $65.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.40.

PFG stock opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

