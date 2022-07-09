Morgan Stanley Trims Ternium (NYSE:TX) Target Price to $39.00

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.11.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ternium has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 415,425 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 132,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 86,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

