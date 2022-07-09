mStable USD Market Capitalization Tops $41.09 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.09 million and approximately $14,604.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,613.96 or 0.99992006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00042226 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024401 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001394 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

