MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

MTY opened at C$53.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$45.20 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.80 million. Equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.852608 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

