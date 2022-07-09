NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00017657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.82 billion and $265.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00092312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00257714 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00043897 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,864,192 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

