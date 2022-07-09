Needham & Company LLC Cuts Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.09. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $114.52 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,631 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

