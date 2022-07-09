NestEGG Coin (EGG) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $19,953.55 and approximately $62.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00138079 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000866 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

