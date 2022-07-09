Neutrino USD Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $749.83 million and $2.40 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004642 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00130708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015358 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 759,129,725 coins and its circulating supply is 759,129,121 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

