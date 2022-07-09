New Street Research Cuts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $7.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by New Street Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. New Street Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

NU opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Research analysts expect that NU will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

