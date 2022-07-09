New Street Research Cuts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $7.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by New Street Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. New Street Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
NU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.
NU opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
About NU (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
