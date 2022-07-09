Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.11. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

