Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRSH. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $278,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $81,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,108.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,132 over the last three months. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRSH opened at $15.28 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

