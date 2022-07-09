Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNTX stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day moving average is $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.09. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

