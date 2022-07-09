Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $290,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.65. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

