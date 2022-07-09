Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $304.64 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.08. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.11.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

