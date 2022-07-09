Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,096 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Redburn Partners lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

