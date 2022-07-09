Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 73 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $221.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.03. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.25.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

