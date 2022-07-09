Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $205.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

