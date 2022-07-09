NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Acquires $113,297.86 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 51,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $113,297.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,691,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,697.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NN stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.32.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NN. B. Riley lowered their target price on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
About NextNav (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextNav (NN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.