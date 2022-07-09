NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Acquires $113,297.86 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 51,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $113,297.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,691,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,697.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NN stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NN. B. Riley lowered their target price on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,728,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 5,981.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 598,125 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NextNav by 1,607.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

