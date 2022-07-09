NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Buys $53,550.00 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,542,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,289 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $46,258.92.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 51,200 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $119,296.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 2,800 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $6,552.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 106,621 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $249,493.14.

On Thursday, April 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 69,495 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $191,111.25.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 274,619 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $714,009.40.

NNBR opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.37. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NN by 1,135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NN during the fourth quarter worth about $5,969,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in NN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NN by 128.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NN by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

