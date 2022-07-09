Noir Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (NOR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $84,675.21 and approximately $2.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00092657 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00260610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,623,092 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

