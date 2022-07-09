Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Given New €8.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.71) to €8.00 ($8.33) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €140.00 ($145.83) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. 812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.25%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.