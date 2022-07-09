ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 24.6% Over Last Week

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,684.07 or 0.99918802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00042400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024348 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

