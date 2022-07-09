Omni One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded down 29.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00008664 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,357 coins and its circulating supply is 563,041 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

