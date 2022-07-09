Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Given New €9.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €10.50 ($10.94) to €9.50 ($9.90) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ontex Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.00 ($8.33) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ontex Group from €6.80 ($7.08) to €7.80 ($8.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.06.

OTCMKTS ONXXF opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

