Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Oracle were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after buying an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,923,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

