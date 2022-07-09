Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.0805 on Top Exchanges

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $259,302.35 and $16.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,684.07 or 0.99918802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00219537 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00240015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00107301 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004540 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

