Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,163 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $170.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

