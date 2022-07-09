Oxygen (OXY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.66 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $411,830.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,290,265 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

