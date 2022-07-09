PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. New Street Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PAGS opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.