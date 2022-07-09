Pariax LLC Buys 655 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pariax LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 163.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.4% of Pariax LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $186.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

