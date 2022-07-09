PERI Finance Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One PERI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PERI Finance has a total market cap of $862,716.62 and $578,158.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00127008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00560826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033306 BTC.

PERI Finance Coin Profile

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

Buying and Selling PERI Finance

