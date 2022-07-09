Peterson Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $194.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

