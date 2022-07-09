Peterson Wealth Management Has $660,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $219.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.45 and its 200-day moving average is $209.73. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,148 shares of company stock worth $142,735,470 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

