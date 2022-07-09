Peterson Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,703 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

SCHP stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

